Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Start pushed up to Saturday
Lorenzen's third start of the season has been pushed up from Sunday to Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
This is part of the fallout from the Reds decision to shut down Luis Castillo. Anthony DeSclafani will move from Saturday to Friday, and Sunday's start remains open right now.
