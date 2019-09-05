Lorenzen is starting in center field and batting seventh Thursday against the Phillies.

On Wednesday he became the first player to earn the win, hit a home run and play in the field in the same game since Babe Ruth. September is a great opportunity for teams that are out of the race to experiment with stuff, so the Reds will give Lorenzen his first start in the field. He is hitting .353/.421/.588 with one home run and three steals in 19 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories