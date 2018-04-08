Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Starting throwing program Monday
Lorenzen (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds have shut Lorenzen down March 20 after he was diagnosed with a strained right teres major muscle, so he'll likely require at least a couple weeks to build up his arm after the lengthy inactive period. Lorenzen is expected to slot in as a high-leverage, multi-inning reliever once he's back from the disabled list, a role that earned him 70 appearances in 2017.
