Lorenzen (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing soon, but it's still unclear whether he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen and Tejay Antone (hip) entered camp as the favorites for the Reds' fifth starter job. Sonny Gray's back issues will temporarily open up a second spot in the rotation, but both Lorenzen and Antone have injuries of their own. It's already been announced that Antone is expected to open the year in the bullpen, and it now seems as though Lorenzen may not be ready to start right away either. The Reds are confident he'll be able to build up his innings once the season begins, but the team may need to turn to pitchers like Jeff Hoffman or Jose De Leon for some spot starts in early April.