Lorenzen (knee) threw a shutout inning in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Diamondbacks, despite allowing two hits and a walk, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I have some patellar tendinitis that we're getting over," Lorenzen said on Tuesday. "It's doing a lot better. I was cleared to hit [Monday]. It's never bothered me hitting anyway. They just wanted to take the workload off of it. It doesn't bother me other than a full-on sprint. We just want to make sure that it's fully taken care of, which it's getting there."

While Lorenzen has been restricted from hitting and outfield work this spring, he's still been able to pitch, and has a 1.50 ERA over six innings so far.