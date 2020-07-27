Lorenzen (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out zero over one inning as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Tigers.

Lorenzen was called on in the ninth inning Sunday to preserve the 1-1 score, but he gave up a walk before allowing a two-run homer that proved to be the difference in the 3-2 loss. The 28-year-old has now allowed a home run in each of his two appearances over the Reds' first three games this year.