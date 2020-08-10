Lorenzen did not retire any of the four batters he faced in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. He was charged with three runs on a hit and three walks.

The right-hander has now given up at least one run in six of his seven appearances this season, resulting in a 16.88 ERA. Reds players and coaches backed Lorenzen in postgame interviews, though manager David Bell suggested the team will discuss Lorenzen's role. "Looking forward, we will re-evaluate what we can do to get him back to where he needs to be," Bell told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "We'll be thinking about that. At this point, for the team and for Michael, we've just got to do whatever's best for him." It would not be a surprise to see Lorenzen move down a few rungs in the bullpen until he gets right. With Pedro Strop (groin) out, that leaves the Reds with Nate Jones, Lucas Sims and maybe even Tyler Mahle to handle key spots in the middle innings against righty-heavy portions of the opposing lineup.