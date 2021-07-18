Manager David Bell said following Saturday's loss to the Brewers that Lorenzen exited the game because of a "hamstring related injury," Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen made his long-awaited return from a shoulder strain, making his first appearance of the season when he entered in the top of the eighth inning. After allowing a hit and a walk during a scoreless frame, the right-hander stayed in the game by moving to the outfield. He scored a run in the 11th inning, but hurt his hamstring while running the bases. Bell said the club is hoping he'll be able to avoid another trip to the injured list, and that they'll have a better idea of his status after he's looked at again Sunday. Lorenzen can be considered day-to-day until further update is given.