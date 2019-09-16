Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Third straight start in center
Lorenzen will start in center field for the third straight game Monday against the Cubs.
Lorenzen has received sporadic opportunities on the offensive side of the ball over the last two seasons, but he's finally receiving opportunities as a proper outfielder this September, starting four times in center field. He's gone 0-for-11 at the plate in his three starts so far, but he does have a respectable .246/.289/.474 slash line (good for a 97 wRC+) in 126 career plate appearances, suggesting at least some potential as a semi-regular option in the outfield.
