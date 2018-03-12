Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Three strong innings Sunday
Lorenzen allowed one run over three innings Sunday against the Mariners, giving up three hits and no walks while striking out three.
Lorenzen really needed this outing, coming into this one with a 14.73 ERA in spring training. He's still a candidate for the Reds rotation, but even with injuries to Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan this weekend he still has slim odds.
