Lorenzen (shoulder) has progressed to long tossing up to 90 feet, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen is expected to resume mound work by the end of April and then report to extended spring training in Arizona to face hitters and work on his mechanics in an effort to reduce the strain on his right shoulder. Given the multiple hurdles Lorenzen still has to clear in his recovery from the shoulder issue, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to return from the 10-day disabled list until mid-May.