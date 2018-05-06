Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Throws bullpen session
Lorenzen (shoulder) threw 40 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lorenzen has been out all year with a shoulder strain. He threw 83 innings of relief for the Reds last season, recording a 4.45 ERA.
