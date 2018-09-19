Lorenzen allowed one unearned run on one hit in a no-decision against the Brewers on Tuesday, striking out three and walking one in four innings.

Making his first start of the year, Lorenzen threw 52 pitches (36 strikes) and pitched very well against one of the better hitting lineups in the league. In 43 appearances the right-hander has a 3.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 52:30 K:BB in 71.1 innings this season. It's uncertain at this point if Lorenzen will make another start or head back to the bullpen.