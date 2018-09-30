Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Throws victorious gem, plates run
Lorenzen (4-2) threw 5.2 scoreless innings Saturday to register the victory, working around five hits and two walks while striking out two Pirates. He also notched an RBI single.
The two-way player helped his cause by driving in Dilson Herrera to help his cause in the fourth inning. Lorenzen has sandwiched a Sept. 23 loss with a combined 9.2 scoreless innings in two positive outings, finishing the 2018 season with a 3.11 ERA in 81 innings, but he probably overachieved, considering his 6.0 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 overall. He was much more effective in relief (3.21 ERA in 67.1 innings) but might get a chance to compete for a rotation gig in 2019, making him an arm to watch for NL-only fantasy players.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Start pushed up to Saturday•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Hit hard vs. Marlins•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Throws four strong innings•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: To start against Milwaukee on Tuesday•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Plays right field Monday night•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Allows two runs in Saturday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....