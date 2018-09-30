Lorenzen (4-2) threw 5.2 scoreless innings Saturday to register the victory, working around five hits and two walks while striking out two Pirates. He also notched an RBI single.

The two-way player helped his cause by driving in Dilson Herrera to help his cause in the fourth inning. Lorenzen has sandwiched a Sept. 23 loss with a combined 9.2 scoreless innings in two positive outings, finishing the 2018 season with a 3.11 ERA in 81 innings, but he probably overachieved, considering his 6.0 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 overall. He was much more effective in relief (3.21 ERA in 67.1 innings) but might get a chance to compete for a rotation gig in 2019, making him an arm to watch for NL-only fantasy players.