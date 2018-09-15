Lorenzen will take the mound as the starting pitcher versus the Brewers on Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen has not started a game for the Reds since the 2015 season but should be able to provide a few innings of work since he's regularly used as a multi-inning reliever for interim manager Jim Riggleman. Across 42 appearances this year, he's logged a 3.21 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 67.1 innings.