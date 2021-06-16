Reds manager David Bell said that Lorenzen (shoulder) fared well during his bullpen session Tuesday and is on track to return from the 60-day injured list in the first week of July, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Before he strained his shoulder late in spring training, Lorenzen had been competing for a spot in the Cincinnati rotation, but he'll be working out of the bullpen once he's able to complete his rehab program for the injury. Lorenzen will likely throw another bullpen session or two before progressing to facing hitters in live batting practice. After that, Lorenzen may only need to make one or two minor-league rehab appearances before the Reds activate him.