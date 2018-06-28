Lorenzen wasn't available to pitch Wednesday after pitching the previous two games against the Braves, but he was used as a pinch-hitter and was available to play in the field, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

This isn't the first time Lorenzen has been used as a pinch-hitter. In fact, last season he even hit a pinch-hit homer. Lorenzen was a good hitter in college and was considered a possible two-way player when drafted. That won't happen - interim manager Jim Riggleman said that any play in the field will be on an emergency basis only. Meanwhile, Lorenzen has produced good ratios since coming off the DL, with a 1.77 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, albeit with eight walks in 20.1 innings. As a measure of how much he is trusted with the Reds, he already has three holds and a save.