Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Will compete for starting role in spring
Lorenzen is expected to vie for the fifth spot in the Reds' rotation during spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
With young righty Luis Castillo topping the Cincinnati rotation and Anthony DeSclafani, Homer Bailey and Brandon Finnegan entering the spring at full strength following injury-plagued seasons, it appears there's only one starting spot that's truly up for grabs. Along with Lorenzen, who made all 70 of his appearances in 2017 in relief, Sheldon mentions Sal Romano, Robert Stephenson and Tyler Mahle as the top candidates for the No. 5 role. Lorenzen first broke into the big leagues in 2015 as a starter and found little success in that capacity before blossoming into a dependable multi-inning reliever the past two seasons, so a return to the bullpen as the top setup man to closer Raisel Iglesias would still seem to be the most likely outcome heading into the 2018 campaign.
