Lorenzen will get some spring training game reps in center field, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen has been impressive so far in fielding practice, but he hasn't yet seen any game action in the field yet. The Reds are likely to use some sort of hybrid solution in center field to begin the season, depending on when Nick Senzel is up with the big club. Lorenzen could be a part of that picture late in games as a way to give the team some added flexibility.

More News
Our Latest Stories