Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Will get center field reps
Lorenzen will get some spring training game reps in center field, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Lorenzen has been impressive so far in fielding practice, but he hasn't yet seen any game action in the field yet. The Reds are likely to use some sort of hybrid solution in center field to begin the season, depending on when Nick Senzel is up with the big club. Lorenzen could be a part of that picture late in games as a way to give the team some added flexibility.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Working with outfielders•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Won't play OF until late spring•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Re-signs with Reds•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Could see time in outfield•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Throws victorious gem, plates run•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Start pushed up to Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...