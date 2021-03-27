Lorenzen (shoulder) is not expected to be ready to start any of the Reds' first five games, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen looked likely to open the season as a starter but has been dealing with a strained right shoulder for the past week. It's not yet clear whether or not he'll need a trip to the injured list, but he won't have time to build up as a starter by Opening Day. With Tejan Antone (hip) and Sonny Gray (back) also dealing with injuries, Jeff Hoffman and Jose De Leon are both expected to begin the season in the rotation.