Lorenzen may see playing time in the outfield toward the end of spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell is open to the possibility of using Lorenzen as a two-way player, but the focus will be on pitching at first. Once Lorenzen has completed a normal spring training progression on the mound, then he might get some reps in the outfield and at the plate. There's certainly some intrigue on both sides of the ball here, as the right-hander produced a 3.11 ERA in 81 innings last season and holds a .250/.276/.500 slash line with six homers in 92 MLB plate appearances.