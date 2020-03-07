Lorenzen is dealing with some knee soreness that does not affect his pitching, but has prevented him from playing center field this spring, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Since it does not affect his ability to do the main part of his job, this is very minor news, but it explains why he has not been used as a two-way player thus far. Lorenzen is a good hitter for a pitcher, but he is probably not going to get many starts in the field this year given the Reds' outfield depth.