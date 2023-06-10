Cincinnati signed Mariot to a minor-league contract Saturday and assigned him to Triple-A Louisville.

Mariot most recently split time with the Phillies and Tigers organizations in 2022 and registered a 4.90 ERA over 79 innings between their respective Triple-A affiliates. He'll serve as bullpen depth for the Cincinnati organization and likely won't be in the mix for a spot with the big club at any point in 2023 unless he impresses over an extended period of time at Louisville.