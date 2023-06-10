Cincinnati signed Mariot to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Mariot split time with the Phillies and Tigers organization and registered a 4.90 ERA over 79 innings with Triple-A Toledo and Lehigh Valley. He'll be a depth option for the Reds and he isn't likely to see time with Cincinnati in 2023.
