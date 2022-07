Papierski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Papierski picked up starts behind the plate for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates as well as Friday's series opener with the Rays following fellow backstop Aramis Garcia's (elbow) placement on the injured list. However, with No. 1 catcher Tyler Stephenson (thumb) returning from the IL on Saturday, Papierski's brief run atop the depth chart has come to an end.