Papierski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Papierski will be receiving some routine maintenance while Cincinnati wraps up its series against Miami with a day game, allowing Mark Kolozsvary the chance to pick up a turn behind the dish. The Reds had Papierski catch in each of their last four games, with the 26-year-old going 1-for-11 with a walk and a run scored in those contests. He should operate as the Reds' No. 1 catcher until Cincinnati returns Aramis Garcia (finger/elbow) from the 10-day injured list.