Papierski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Austin Romine gets a turn behind the plate Tuesday while Papierski takes a seat after catching in four of the Reds' previous five games. Considering that the 26-year-old Papierski has produced an underwhelming .436 OPS in 81 big-league plate appearances this season, it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually settled into a timeshare at catcher with Romine.