Papierski is starting Saturday against Atlanta.
Papierski was called up by the Reds on Tuesday, and he'll start behind the dish for a third consecutive game. Over the last three matchups, he's gone 3-for-9 with a run and three strikeouts.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Papierski: Joins big-league club•
-
Reds' Michael Papierski: Claimed by Cincinnati•
-
Giants' Michael Papierski: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Michael Papierski: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Michael Papierski: Contract selected by Giants•
-
Giants' Michael Papierski: Dealt to Giants•