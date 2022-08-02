Papierski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.

Mark Kolozsvary will get a turn behind the dish while Papierski takes a seat after catching in each of the Reds' last four games. Though Papierski looks primed to serve as the Reds' primary backstop until Aramis Garcia (finger/elbow) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Papierski has shown little to get excited about from a fantasy perspective. Through his 69 plate appearances on the campaign, Papierski is hitting .150 with no extra-base hits, six runs and one RBI.