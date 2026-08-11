Reds' Michael Toglia: Joins big-league club

The Reds selected Toglia's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Toglia has spent the entire season at Louisville, where he slashed .273/.373/.547 with 22 homers, 65 RBI, 49 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 56:103 BB:K across 402 trips to the plate. The switch-hitting Toglia possesses plus power but owns an inflated 35 percent strikeout rate spanning 1,067 big-league plate appearances. He has the ability to play first base and right field and will likely see some at-bats at designated hitter.