Cincinnati signed Toglia to a minor-league contract Wednesday, per the MLB transactions page.

Toglia looked to be a key part of Colorado's future when he posted a .767 OPS with 25 home runs, 55 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 457 plate appearances for the big-league club in 2024, but the 2019 first-round draft pick dropped off dramatically last year, slashing just .190/.258/.353 with 11 long balls, 32 RBI and three steals across 337 plate appearances. He's always demonstrated plenty of power and went deep 11 times over 42 contests for Triple-A Albuquerque last year, but Toglia has also struggled making a contact, and he posted an awful 39.2 percent strikeout rate with the Rockies in 2025. That was a large part of the reason why Colorado DFA'd and subsequently non-tendered him in November. However, the Reds will give him a chance to make an impression, though Toglia will likely open the season in the minors.