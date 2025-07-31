The Reds acquired Andujar from the Athletics on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Kenya Huggins, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After hitting two home runs Wednesday in what will end up being his final game with the Athletics, Andujar will pack his bags and leave for Cincinnati. Although the Reds acquired Ke'Bryan Hayes from Pittsburgh on Wednesday and will likely lean on him as its primary third baseman. Andujar's .765 OPS should make him a viable backup option on days when the Reds want to prioritize offense at the hot corner. Andujar is also capable of playing either corner-outfield spot as well as designated hitter, though his right-handedness could force him to settle for the short side of a platoon with Jake Fraley, Gavin Lux or Will Benson.