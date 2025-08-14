Andujar went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Phillies.

Andujar doubled the Reds' lead with a grand slam off Jordan Romano in the seventh inning, effectively putting the game out of reach. The 30-year-old has gone deep three times in the past four days and is riding a six-game hitting streak that's produced eight RBI and five runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .306/.346/.473 with nine homers, 35 RBI, 29 runs scored and one steal across 245 plate appearances.