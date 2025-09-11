Andujar has been limited to designated hitter and pinch-hitting duties by a quad injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Andujar was a stellar under-the-radar trade deadline acquisition, rolling to a .388/.444/.673 slash line in his first 16 games with Cincinnati. It was at that time the quad injury popped up. This explains his limited usage the last few weeks, but the bat remains helpful. Andujar has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with three RBI and .772 OPS over the last eight contests. He also had the game-winning knock as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres.