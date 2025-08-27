Andujar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers.

Andujar has now been absent from the lineup for each of the last four and five of the last six contests when the Reds have faced a right-handed pitcher. He has retained his role as the cleanup hitter against lefties during that span, but it looks like the 30-year-old is settling back into a short-side platoon. Gavin Lux is in the designated hitter spot and Matt McLain is at second base in the series finale.