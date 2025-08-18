Andujar is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Angels on Monday.

Andujar saw his eight-game hitting streak come to a halt against the Brewers on Sunday, when he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He has hit well since the All-Star break, posting a 1.060 OPS with 11 runs, six homers and 16 RBI in 77 plate appearances over that span. Andujar will begin Monday's game on the bench while Gavin Lux serves as the designated hitter and Matt McLain starts at second base.