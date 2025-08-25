Andujar is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.

Andujar will be on the bench for the start of Monday's series opener while Gavin Lux serves as the designated hitter and Matt McLain starts at second base. Andujar is out of the Reds' starting nine for the third time in four games despite slashing .358/.424/.623 with three homers and 11 RBI in 18 games since being acquired by the Reds from the Athletics in late July.