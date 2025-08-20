Andujar went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Andujar sat out Monday's series opener after his eight-game hitting streak ended Sunday against the Brewers. The 30-year-old resumed his hot hitting Tuesday, plating a run in the fourth and fifth innings. He's batting .395 (17-for-43) over 14 games since he was traded to the Reds from the Athletics. Andujar is now at a .314/.351/.475 slash line with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 31 runs scored and one stolen base across 74 contests on the year.