The Athletics traded Andujar to the Reds on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The Athletics received right-handed pitcher Kenya Huggins in return.

After hitting two home runs Wednesday in what will end up being his final game as an Athletic, Andujar will pack his bags and leave for Cincinnati. Although the Reds made a move Wednesday to acquire Ke'Bryan Hayes from Pittsburgh, Andujar's .298 batting average should make him the preferred option to start at third base. Otherwise, his defensive versatility could allow him to pick up time at first base and in the corner outfield positions.