Freeman was traded from Cleveland to Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The move could be a good one for Freeman, as the Reds have a very uninspiring mix of options at shortstop, featuring players such as Jose Garcia, Kyle Farmer, Kyle Holder and Dee Strange-Gordon. Of course, Freeman isn't a particularly exciting option himself. His career .232/.315/.330 slash line fits right in with the aforementioned group, so there's no particular reason to believe he'll move to the front of it. Even if he does carve out a regular role, it's hard to envision him posting the kind of numbers that would help fantasy teams.