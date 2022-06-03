Minor (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's start against the Nationals.

Minor dealt with his shoulder injury during spring training and sustained a setback during a rehab assignment in April, but he's been cleared to make his Reds debut during Friday's matchup at home against the Nationals. The 34-year-old made five rehab starts and posted a 6.11 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 17.2 innings. He built up to 79 pitches over six innings during his most recent outing and will be pitching on six days' rest Friday, so it's unlikely that Minor will face significant restrictions against Washington.