Minor (shoulder) completed a simulated game Wednesday at High-A Dayton.
The Reds are in the midst of a road trip, so Minor reported to one of the organization's local minor-league affiliates to take the next step forward in his recovery from the left shoulder injury that has kept him on the shelf all season. Assuming he reports no setbacks coming out of the simulated game, Minor could be cleared to restart his minor-league rehab assignment, which was previously paused in mid-April. Minor will likely need to make at least two starts in the minors before he's cleared to join the big-league rotation.