Minor (1-9) was tagged with a loss after he pitched 5.1 innings, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three versus the Mets on Tuesday.

Minor was able to pitch two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the third inning. He surrendered a one-out two-run homer to Francisco Lindor and then another solo shot by Jeff McNeil in the following inning. Overall, Minor failed to reach six innings on the mound for the fifth straight outing after doing so in consecutive starts in early July. Since the All-Star break, the left-hander has produced a 6.30 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 20 innings in four starts.