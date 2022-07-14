Minor pitched five innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Minor pitched two scoreless innings before the wheels fell off in the third frame. After he walked Joey Gallo and surrendered a single to DJ LeMahieu to open the inning, a Jonathan India error allowed Anthony Rizzo to reach base with one out. Minor proceeded to allow five runs to score in the frame, only one of which was earned. The left-hander was removed after the following inning. He's produced a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 17 punchouts over 16.1 frames in three starts in July. Wednesday's outing actually lowered Minor's season-long ERA from 6.63 to a still unimpressive 6.21 over 42 innings in eight starts.