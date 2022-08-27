Minor (3-10) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Nationals. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty tossed 105 pitches (71 strikes) en route to just his second quality start of the season, with the first coming back on July 1. Minor also completed seven innings for the first time in 2022, and he's now one back-to-back starts after dropping eight straight decisions. It should be noted, however, that the wins came against Pittsburgh and Washington, two of the four teams with records worse than Cincinnati's in 2022.