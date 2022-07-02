Minor (1-5) took the loss Friday as the Reds were routed 9-1 by Atlanta, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

It was the first quality start of the season for the veteran lefty, but Minor's efforts were wasted as the Reds gave him almost no support. The zero walks were somewhat remarkable given that he tossed only 54 of 94 pitches for strikes, and Minor had walked multiple batters in four of five starts since missing the first two months of the season with a shoulder issue. Despite Friday's performance, he'll carry a 6.82 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 31.2 innings into his next outing, but a run of solid starts could rehabilitate his trade value ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.