Minor (1-8) gave up three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to take the loss in a 3-0 defeat against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Minor is in the midst of a down season and was assigned a difficult matchup against Sandy Alcantara, who took the mound for the opposing Marlins. The combination did not bode well, as he gave up three runs and received no run support from a depleted Reds lineup that recently traded away Brandon Drury at the deadline. At 34 years of age, Minor is likely in the twilight of his career. His fastball is down over four mph since 2017 and he has labored in 11 starts this year after beginning the season late due to shoulder soreness. The veteran will carry a 6.19 ERA into his next expected start at the Mets.