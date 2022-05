Minor (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Reds manager David Bell said Minor will make two rehab starts at Louisville this week, but the southpaw could be cleared to make his 2022 and Cincinnati debuts by next week if he checks out fine following the pair of minor-league outings. Minor has been on the shelf all season with a shoulder injury that first surfaced in spring training.