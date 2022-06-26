Minor (1-4) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss versus the Giants on Saturday.

Minor allowed three home runs, though he was fortunate they were all solo shots. It was still far too much for the Reds to overcome, and the southpaw has only picked up one run through five starts since making his season debut June 3. He's sporting an ugly 7.71 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 25.2 innings, and he's already allowed 10 long balls after giving up 26 in 28 starts last year. The 34-year-old will try to keep the ball down in a home start versus Atlanta next week.