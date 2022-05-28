Minor (shoulder) covered six innings and struck out nine while giving up one run on three hits and no walks in his rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville.

The start was the fourth of Minor's current rehab assignment and his fifth in the minors overall this season, as the veteran lefty has been on the shelf since the spring to his slow recovery from a sore shoulder and a subsequent setback. After building up to six frames and 79 pitches Friday and even turning in an immaculate third inning along the way, Minor looks on track to make his Cincinnati debut next week. The Reds have already confirmed Luis Castillo and Hunter Greene as their starters for their upcoming two-game series in Boston, so Minor looks poised to take the hill on five days' rest Thursday against the Nationals in Cincinnati.